But rather than single out team-mates higher up the pitch for the side’s current profligacy in front of goal, the captain said everyone has a responsibility to get on the scoresheet.

The 1-0 defeat at MK Dons was the third consecutive league match where Danny Cowley’s troops have failed to score, following a goalless draw with Doncaster Rovers and their 1-0 loss to Wigan.

It’s a sequence of results which now sees the Blues drop to 12th in the table.

Pompey were in the ascendancy for the majority of the second half at Stadium MK and carved out a few chances.

But they were unable to make the breakthrough at such a crucial stage of the match and were made to pay when Ethan Robson delivered a killer blow for the hosts with 20 minutes remaining.

The Blues have scored just four league goals so far this season, with only three of the current bottom four – Shrewsbury, Crewe and Doncaster Rovers – scoring fewer.

Yet Robertson explained how it’s a team effort to start finding the back of the net.

Clark Robertson believes Pompey need to be more collectively clinical to solve goal scoring woes Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

The defender said: ‘For the first 25 minutes of the second half, I thought we were in complete domination of the game.

‘We had them pinned down in their own half and we did have a few chances, and if we take one of those it’ll be a completely different game.

‘We do need to start putting the ball in the back of the net, and that’s from a collective viewpoint.

‘We had chances from set pieces, as well, so it’s everyone’s duty to start scoring goals.

‘Then we conceded a sloppy goal from our point of view.

‘The broke on us from our own corner and it took the wind out of our sails, really.