With MK Dons piling pressure on the Blues during the first half, Bazunu’s inspired form was the only thing preventing the hosts from taking the lead. The Manchester City loanee made two smart saves from Troy Parrott by reflecting his athleticism and his ability to read the game.

Perhaps the pick of the bunch was when he pounced to his left on the stroke of half-time to prevent Scott Twine’s goal bound effort from finding the top corner after he let-fly from the edge of the box.

Danny Cowley’s side fell to defeat at Stadium MK after Ethan Robson tapped home Twine’s pull-back. Bazunu was helpless to the goal, and Robertson was singing his praises at full-time.

Robertson said: ‘He’s unbelievable. Throughout the six games he’s played so far for us he’s probably been one of the best goalkeepers that I’ve played with, he’s that good. Everything about him is top quality from his composure on the ball to his shot-stopping. He just gives me and Raggett and the whole defence so much confidence.

‘We can get ahead of him and up the pitch because he plays so high as well, and with him sweeping behind us, he’s almost like a third centre-back.

‘He plays well above his age I thought, his knowledge of the game for a 19-year-old is incredible, I think with the way he’s going he’s going to have a top career ahead of him.’

Following the recent international break, Bazunu’s stock has risen hugely thanks to a string of superb performances for the Republic of Ireland. Arguably, the 19-year-old’s performance against Serbia on Wednesday earned his national team a point, and a week prior, he saved a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty.