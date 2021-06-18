Portsmouth CEO confirms position surrounding head of recruitment Phil Boardman as player hunt goes into overdrive

New chief executive, Andy Cullen has confirmed Boardman remains in his role as head of recruitment at Fratton Park.

Blues boss, Danny Cowley, has been shaking up his backroom staff since arriving at PO4 in March.

Staff including Jackett’s No2, Joe Gallen, coach Jake Wigley and goalkeeping coach, John Keeley, have all departed in recent weeks.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Simon Bassey has arrived in a coaching role after leaving Barnet, with Cowley bringing in his analysts Matt Page and Toby Ellis.

Boardman remains, however, with the man who arrived from Wolves in 2017 and credited with scouting the likes of Ronan Curtis, Tom Naylor, Ben Thompson and Steve Seddon in his time at the club seen as an important part of a busy upcoming period.

Cullen said: ‘Phil’s still here - and a really important part of the process as well.

Phil Boardman

‘We’ve got all cogs whirring and we have a huge amount of experience, a huge amount of talent and a wide range of networks working.’

Cullen explained it will be all hands to the pump on the recruitment front over the coming weeks, with signings the pressing issue for Pompey.

The Cowleys, Boardman, head of European scouting Roberto Gagliardi and the new Pompey CEO all have big roles to play.

Cullen added: ‘I’ve got a network we can tap into. It’s really bringing everyone together and working collaboratively as a team to achieve the best results.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.