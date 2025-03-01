Portsmouth Championship charge to safety hits buffers at Luton Town

Pompey’s push towards safety stalled as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Luton Town.

Jordan Clark’s first-half goal made the difference at Kenilworth Road, as they Blues’ run of three wins on a spin came to an end.

It was the home team’s first win in 13 games as they picked up their maiden victory under Matt Bloomfield.

It proved a physical clash low on quality, but Pompey were second best in the first half. They upped the pressure after the break but created little in the way of clear openings, until Connor Ogilvie spurned a late header.

Luton were baying for a red card as early as the fourth minute as Andre Dozzell flew in on Liam Walsh and picked up a yellow.

Pompey’s best first-half opening came in the eighth minute as Colby Bishop’s effort was deflected over at the near post from Josh Murphy’s cross.

There was a Blues let-off in the 20th minute as Regan Poole and Nico Schmid got in a mix-up, with the defender’s backpass trickling into the net before the keeper cleared at the last second.

The opener came in the 25th minute as Pompey were opened up on the counter, as Jacob Brown’s cross was knocked on to his own post by Marlon Pack with Clark firing in the loose ball.

Poole stopped a certain second seven minutes when clearing Alfie Doughty’s goalbound angled drive.

There were moments of threat from Murphy and Adil Aouchiche before the break, but Pompey clearly needed more control of the game.

Kaide Gordon was thrown on at the break with Matt Ritchie withdrawn.

It was a brighter start to the half from Pompey with Dozzell’s shot blocked and then Adil Aouchiche’s free-kick fired into the wall.

But Pompey weren’t able to create a clear opening with Kusini Yengi thrown on for Murphy on the hour mark.

There was plenty of huffing and puffing from the visitors from there, but nothing in the way of clear chances.

That changed four minutes from time, however, when a free header was put over by Ogilvie from Christian Saydee’s cross.

Appeals for a penalty in stoppage time for handball against Kal Naismith in the box fell on deaf ears, with the Blues falling to a frustrating reverse.