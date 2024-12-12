Portsmouth climbed out of the relegation places for the first time in three months after securing a commendable 0-0 draw against promotion hopefuls Norwich City at Fratton Park.

The Blues continued to show increased confidence and belief in their abilities and were able to create the better of the chances in the contest while also nullifying the league’s highest scoring team.

The performance on Tuesday was the latest in a much improved month of football for John Mousinho’s side which has seen the team climb back into survival contention.