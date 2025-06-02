The 2025 summer transfer window is officially under way, with Pompey expected to be busy throughout as they prepare for their second-successive Championship campaign.
With the shutters coming up slightly later on July 1 for last summer’s window, Josh Murphy was the first addition after he completed a free transfer from Oxford United.
And that was a sign of things to come at PO4, with 14 new faces coming through the doors as Pompey headed into their first Championship campaign in 12 years.
But how did those new arrivals fare?
1. Pompey's 2024 summer signings rated.
From left: Mark O'Mahony, Josh Murphy, Sammy Silvera, Andre Dozzell. | National World.
2. Matt Ritchie
Pompey were in desperate need of Championship experience as they completed their comeback to the second tier. And it was an emotional return to Fratton Park for the winger, who came through the ranks at PO4. Ritchie nailed down the right-wing spot and his contributions were priceless as he added leadership, energy and attacking threat to Mousinho’s side. He scored five goals and captained his boyhood club on a number of occasions. Signing rated 7/10. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
3. Elias Sorensen
The striker arrived from Danish second-tier side Esbjerg in August 2024, just days ahead of the new campaign. Sorensen appeared to have settled in well as he netted Pompey’s first Championship goal in 12 years - firing home an equaliser against Leeds in the season’s opener. But that would be it for the Danish frontman as he struggled for goals and minutes during his Fratton Park stay. The 25-year-old scored just one goal for the Blues in 13 appearances and was sold to Norwegian side Valerenga in January. Signing rated: 3/10. | Getty Images
4. Jordan Williams
Williams arrived on a free transfer in July 2024 after playing every game for Barnsley the season prior. However, the right-back suffered a torrid time in his first campaign on the south coast after picking up a succession of injuries. He appeared 22 times for the Blues and impressed when he did feature, but his availability was a cause for concern. Signing rated: 7/10. Photo: Gareth Copley
