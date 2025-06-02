3 . Elias Sorensen

The striker arrived from Danish second-tier side Esbjerg in August 2024, just days ahead of the new campaign. Sorensen appeared to have settled in well as he netted Pompey’s first Championship goal in 12 years - firing home an equaliser against Leeds in the season’s opener. But that would be it for the Danish frontman as he struggled for goals and minutes during his Fratton Park stay. The 25-year-old scored just one goal for the Blues in 13 appearances and was sold to Norwegian side Valerenga in January. Signing rated: 3/10. | Getty Images