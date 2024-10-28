On Friday evening, Portsmouth suffered a crushing loss as Sheffield Wednesday came from behind to snatch all three points at Fratton Park. It left many Pompey fans fearing relegation - even at this early stage in the season.

Today, we’ve looked back at the 12 teams who finished 21st in the Championship over the last 12 years and how many points they needed to beat the drop - can Portsmouth accrue a similar total?

After the game against Wednesday, Pompey boss John Mousinho said: “We did a lot of things really, really well and the most disappointing thing is we didn’t quite follow that up in the early parts of the second half.

“The effort was there, the endeavour was there, we huffed and puffed towards the end to try to get a goal and created a really good chance, but, ultimately, it wasn’t quite good enough.

“We clearly looked a lot more solid than we did the other night, we restricted Sheffield Wednesday to very few chances, to be honest we didn’t have a huge amount either. We pressed really well and defended pretty well for the most part. I don’t look at the game and think we couldn't have won it, we definitely could have - but, ultimately, we weren’t good enough to do that.”

2023/24 - Plymouth Points: 51 Teams relegated: Birmingham (50), Huddersfield (45), Rotherham (27) | Getty Images

2022/23 - Cardiff Points: 49 Teams relegated: Reading (44), Blackpool (44), Wigan (39) | Getty Images

2021/22 - Reading Points: 41 Teams relegated: Peterborough (37), Derby (34), Barnsley (30) | Getty Images

2020/21 - Derby Points: 44 Teams relegated: Wycombe (43), Rotherham (42), Sheffield Wednesday (41) | Getty Images