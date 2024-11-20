Championship strugglers Portsmouth will be targeting back-to-back victories in the second tier for the first time since April 2012 when they travel to Ewood Park to take on Blackburn Rovers this weekend.

Pompey secured a well-deserved 3-1 victory over Preston North End before the international break and will now be looking to build momentum ahead of a busy period of football which sees the Blues play a total of nine games before the start of the January transfer window.

John Mousinho knows that his side will need to be at their best in this winter period if they are to avoid an immediate return to League One. But how do the bookmakers rate Portsmouth’s chances of survival after their recent victory against the Lillywhites? Here we take a look at SkyBet’s predicted Championship table from top to bottom.