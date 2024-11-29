Portsmouth return to Championship action for the first time in 21 days when they travel to South Wales to take on play-off hopefuls Swansea City. The Blues have experienced a frustrating week following the international break, having seen both of their last two games against Blackburn Rovers and Millwall called off.
This leaves Pompey bottom of the table and four points adrift of safety, albeit with two games in hand on their relegation rivals. Portsmouth are yet to stew together any sort of winning run with just two victories from the opening 15 games. However, fans were given plenty of cause for optimism last time out after a well deserved 3-1 home victory over Preston North End.
Plenty has changed in the Championship table since Portsmouth last played a competitive fixture. In the aftermath of Wednesday’s results, statistical gurus at Opta have updated their predicted table, which presents each team’s expected points tally, plus their percentage chance of the title, automatic promotion or relegation - take a look below.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.