Portsmouth’s telling Championship relegation chances revealed as Opta supercomputer reveals QPR, Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday changes

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland

Sports and Trends Writer

Published 29th Nov 2024, 18:30 BST

Portsmouth travel to Swansea City in a crucial Championship showdown this weekend

Portsmouth return to Championship action for the first time in 21 days when they travel to South Wales to take on play-off hopefuls Swansea City. The Blues have experienced a frustrating week following the international break, having seen both of their last two games against Blackburn Rovers and Millwall called off.

This leaves Pompey bottom of the table and four points adrift of safety, albeit with two games in hand on their relegation rivals. Portsmouth are yet to stew together any sort of winning run with just two victories from the opening 15 games. However, fans were given plenty of cause for optimism last time out after a well deserved 3-1 home victory over Preston North End.

Plenty has changed in the Championship table since Portsmouth last played a competitive fixture. In the aftermath of Wednesday’s results, statistical gurus at Opta have updated their predicted table, which presents each team’s expected points tally, plus their percentage chance of the title, automatic promotion or relegation - take a look below.

Expected points: 88.57 | Title: 49.3% | Promotion: 74.9% | Relegation: 0.0%

1. 1st: Leeds United

Expected points: 88.57 | Title: 49.3% | Promotion: 74.9% | Relegation: 0.0% | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Expected points: 85.71 | Title: 27.4% | Promotion: 58.7% | Relegation: 0.0%

2. 2nd: Sheffield United

Expected points: 85.71 | Title: 27.4% | Promotion: 58.7% | Relegation: 0.0% | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Expected points: 82.81 | Title: 16.2% | Promotion: 39.9% | Relegation: 0.0%

3. 3rd: Burnley

Expected points: 82.81 | Title: 16.2% | Promotion: 39.9% | Relegation: 0.0% | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Expected points: 77.09 | Title: 3.9% | Promotion: 12.8% | Relegation: 0.0%

4. 4th: Sunderland

Expected points: 77.09 | Title: 3.9% | Promotion: 12.8% | Relegation: 0.0% | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthCardiff CitySheffield WednesdayChampionshipBlackburn Rovers
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice