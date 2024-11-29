Portsmouth return to Championship action for the first time in 21 days when they travel to South Wales to take on play-off hopefuls Swansea City. The Blues have experienced a frustrating week following the international break, having seen both of their last two games against Blackburn Rovers and Millwall called off.

This leaves Pompey bottom of the table and four points adrift of safety, albeit with two games in hand on their relegation rivals. Portsmouth are yet to stew together any sort of winning run with just two victories from the opening 15 games. However, fans were given plenty of cause for optimism last time out after a well deserved 3-1 home victory over Preston North End.