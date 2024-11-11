Portsmouth's long wait for a Championship win at Fratton Park finally came to an end in a convincing 3-1 victory over fellow strugglers Preston North End.

Jacob Murphy, Connor Ogslive and Colby Bishop all got on the scoresheet for the Blues, who climbed off the bottom of the table and just three points away from safety with the likes of QPR, Cardiff City, Luton Town and Hull City all falling to defeat.

After the win, Portsmouth boss John Mousinho described it as a ‘catalyst’ for the season while describing recent performances as a sign that the team now ‘means business’ after a tricky start to life in the division after promotion. Mousinho has challenged his team to ‘keep that going’ in the coming weeks as he looks to build further momentum ahead of the January transfer window.

Portsmouth’s next big game after the international break sees them travel to Blackburn Rovers who sit narrowly outside the play-offs in what has so far been a much-improved season to last. But how do Portsmouth’s next six games compare to the rest of their relegation rivals? Here’s all you need to know.

QPR (24th) Stoke City (home), Cardiff City (away) , Watford (away), Norwich City (home), Oxford United (home) , Bristol City (away)

Portsmouth (23rd) Blackburn Rovers (home), Millwall (home), Swansea City (away), Bristol City (home), Norwich City (home), Derby County (away)

Cardiff City (22nd) Sheffield Wednesday (away), QPR (home), Coventry City (away), Watford (home), Preston (home), Stoke City (away)