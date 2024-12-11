Portsmouth climbed out of the relegation places for the first time since September after picking up a hard-fought 0-0 draw against promotion hopefuls Norwich City at Fratton Park.

The Blues produced an energetic and exuberant performance to nullify the division’s top scorers whilst continuing a four-match unbeaten run.

Pompey, if anything, had the better of the chances in the contest and were unlucky not to leave with all three points after Connor Oglivie’s goal was ruled out for an apparent foul from Matt Ritchie.

John Mousinho’s side have taken their time to hit form this season, labouring through their first 14 games with just one win, but have hit the ground running since the international break after two postponements and are now starting to prove that they are more than capable of holding their own at this level.

Portsmouth fans can expect plenty of twists and turns both before and after the January transfer window. But based on recent form, do the bookmakers now feel Pompey have enough to beat the drop.