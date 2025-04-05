The EFL could impose a transfer ban on Sheffield Wednesday as early as Monday | Getty Images

Pompey rivals Sheffield Wednesday run the risk of a three-window transfer ban.

The Championship have until Monday, April 7, to pay up wages they failed to deliver for the month of March - otherwise serious sanctions from the EFL will kick in.

The news has been delivered to worried Hillsborough fans by our sister title, The Sheffield Star, who have spoken to Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri in the aftermath of this week’s payroll issues.

His failure to pay players’ wages in full has been put down to ‘cashflow’ problems and debts owed to him from other business interests. But after failing to satisfy a HMRC bill last November, the Wednesday chief risks the wrath of the footballing authorities.

Each year all EFL clubs are punished by way of a fine after a 20-day period of delinquency on debts owed to HMRC and player wages. That punishment extends to a far more serious three-window registration ban after a 30-day tally is reached.

Chansiri confirmed the initial 20-day tally had been surpassed and that the club would have to pay player wages in full by Monday at the latest to avoid a transfer ban.

Sheffield Wednesday’s cashflow problems

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri | Getty Images

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s Championship fixture against Pompey relegation rivals Hull on Saturday, the Thai businessman said: ‘I cannot tell you when, but of course I want to pay. Friday (yesterday) is what I want, but if it is not Friday then I cannot do more. It could be Monday. It can come any minute.

‘I spoke with them (those who owe Chansiri money), they said they are trying to do it. It is normal. It is a domino effect or something like this. When you do business, you understand any company is short on cashflow or they do not get paid, it is normal in business. I do my best to solve everything.

‘It is mainly the players, it may impact them less, but other people we pay. Our more senior (non-football staff), we pay some, but it is just a few senior people who we paid some.

‘I am never going to make any excuse. I am wrong. I am sorry for that. I have not paid them and I am wrong. But it is never my intention, I try. Even in the situation with no revenue, in Covid, I tried. People know me. They know I do not like to owe anyone money. I do not like to create trouble for anybody. I tried everything my best to do it.’

Sheffield Wednesday, who welcome Pompey to Hillsborough on April 26 and currently have ex-Fratton favourites Di’Shon Bernard, Jamal Lowe and Michael Smith on their books, will still be allowed to sign free agents and loan players if the EFL imposes a transfer ban.

Chansiri added: ‘You can see even Reading for example, they have had a problem with embargos but they could get promoted. Sometimes I do not understand the mindset that outside of buying players it is not good. Actually; buy, loan or free, it doesn't matter. It matters that a player fits to your squad or not. It doesn't mean free or loan is always cheaper than to buy, sometimes they are more expensive.

"Of course, some players we maybe need to sell, but whatever happens must happen. Even if we get an embargo, it does not mean we cannot bring in players. You may say we could only bring lesser players but it depends on the way we recruit. Of course it would not be good as if you're not under embargo, but it's not going to be the last day of your life.’