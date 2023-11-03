Attacking midfielder will be reunited with Pompey when the Blues head to Chesterfield in the FA Cup on Sunday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho has insisted Michael Jacobs was good enough to remain a Pompey player in the summer.

However, the 31-year-old’s desire to move closer to his family and roots led to the decision to part ways with the attacking midfielder following three seasons at Fratton Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The decision was a mutual one, with Jacobs one of eight senior players released by the Blues at the end of last season as part of a mass overhaul of the first team.

A move to League One new-boys Northampton was anticipated, given the former Derby and Wolves player’s Northamptonshire base he travelled from daily during his PO4 days.

However, a free transfer switch to Paul Cook’s National League Chesterfield proved to be Jacobs’ latest port of call as he opted to be reunited with his former Wigan manager.

And as both Jacobs and Cook - alongside another former Blue, Tom Naylor - prepare to welcome Pompey to the Proact Stadium in the first-round of the FA Cup on Sunday, Mousinho said his former charge was still more than capable of plying his trade at Fratton Park and elsewhere in the Football League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of the game, he told The News: ‘Chesterfield have recruited really well over the summer after their disappointment of not going up last year.

‘They’ve got some really good players in there, least of all if you look at one lad we had here last year in Michael Jacobs, who had a real effect for us for the entire season, stayed here and I thought he was excellent towards the back end.

‘The only thing that stopped him from either staying here or maintaining his status as a League footballer was maybe family issues and geography, because talent-wise, he’s up there. He’s just one of a few good players they’ve got in their squad.’

Jacobs has featured 16 times for the Spireites this season, scoring twice, as they sit top of the table with a two point advantage over Barnet. He’s missed just one game so far this term, which came as a suspensios after he picked up two yellow cards against Ebbsfleet in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His time at Fratton Park was impacted by injury, limiting him to just 76 league appearances following his arrival from Wigan in September 2021.