However, the 31-year-old insisted it was a mutual decision to call time on his three-season stay at Pompey.

Jacobs’ time at Fratton Park was impacted by injury, limiting him to just 76 league appearances following his arrival from Wigan in September 2021.

The chances of him remaining at PO4 beyond this season were remote.

Yet, dreaming of a fresh start, the ex-Wolves man revealed it was he who actually made the final call.

Speaking to BBC Radio Solent, he said: ‘I’ve had a fantastic relationship with John since the first day.

‘The age that I’m at, it was going to be one of those conversations where it was going to come from a mutual point of view in terms of how it panned out. It was always “what did you want to do?” in terms of me. John put the ball in my court from the off really.

Michael Jacobs.

‘It was one of those ones where it was going to be a mutual conversation. I think the club would’ve been open to keeping me. In terms of the way the three years have panned out, I think from my point of view it was time to leave.

‘We had that conversation, it was amicable. I had a great relationship with John and with Rich (Hughes) but it was the right decision geographically to get closer to family and try to find a fresh start and spend the next couple of years of my career elsewhere.

‘I had a great time down there but it was a bit of both me leaving and the club were open to me staying as well. I think it was the best for both parties.’

Following his Pompey exit, Jacobs has since been linked with boyhood club and newly-promoted League One side Northampton.

The Sixfields Stadium would certainly be an easier commute that the one the Northamptonshire-based winger had during his time at the Blues.

But Jacobs is adamant he didn’t let the regular travelling affect his performances.

‘It’s one of those ones,’ he added.

‘I didn’t feel like it would have an effect on me but sometimes mentally and psychologically it can have an impact. Coming towards the backend of the season, in my head I had already decided I wanted to head closer to home.

‘I never felt that had an effect on my performances on the pitch but now, for me, it’s something I’ve thought about. The way the three years have panned out, failed deals and stuff like that going on. It’s never been plain sailing but I have enjoyed it.

