The introduction of a Pompey Under-21 squad is ‘never off the table’.

Although Andy Cullen has warned the Blues must be certain its creation - and associated costs - will produce more young talent for their first-team.

All but one of Pompey’s second-year scholars are to be released upon graduation at the end of this season.

It rightly raises concerns over the pathway for young players at Fratton Park, with few having reached the first-team in recent years other than occasional EFL Trophy outings.

There have been calls for Pompey to introduce an under-21 squad to improve he pathway for young talent.

Yet while Cullen admits an Under-21 squad is an option, it may not necessarily be the answer.

He told The News: ‘There are always options, but you have to look at what an under-21 squad actually does and whether it increases the opportunities for Academy players.

‘Take Toby Steward, his pathway so far is men’s football, getting the opportunity for regular game time at Gosport and Bognor. Whereas with playing against Under-21 teams, the standards of 18-21 year-olds are not necessarily increased or enhanced.

‘Having an Under-21s is never off the table, but you must take a lens to it and ask whether it would increase the productivity at that particular level and give boys chances - instead of going out playing, as Toby and Harry (Jewitt-White) have done this year.

‘It would also cost a considerable amount of money. You need another group of 15 players, extra staffing, medical staffing, the whole infrastructure. You need to create an extra age group, so that’s something which comes into the mix.

‘Then you rationalise and justify that. Is it going to increase the number of players coming through and being professional first-team footballers? That’s the judgement you need to make when assessing any investment of this nature.

‘It’s always an option, but it has to be right for the football club.’

The loan progress of Steward (Gosport) and Jewitt-White (Hawks) has been encouraging for the Blues, with both talents earning praise.

Meanwhile, Pompey have also been recruiting young players for their first-team, including Terry Devlin (19), Ryley Towler (20) and Christian Saydee (21) last year.

Cullen added: ‘Our strategy at the moment is to go out and identify good under-21 players.

‘These might have been released, that we see some potential in. They may come from Northern Ireland or Scotland, with our first-year scholar Connor May joining from Dundee United.

‘Terry Devlin is a really good example. He has gone into the first-team and really excelled in that environment, but do you bring him into an under-21 team? There’s no right or wrong.

‘We want to identify really good under-21s, hopefully coming through our system. If not then coming from outside.