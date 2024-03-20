Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Andy Cullen has reiterated Pompey’s commitment towards creating a thriving Academy.

The exception is Koby Mottoh, albeit purely on the proviso he impresses while training with John Mousinho’s first-team over the next fortnight.

It represents a devastating blow to those youngsters, some of which have been in the club’s Academy system since the age of nine and are locally-based Pompey supporters.

Third-year scholar Destiny Ojo is among 11 youngsters released by Pompey. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The news also raises concerns over the effectiveness of a youth set-up nowadays impacted by the strong recruitment presence of Southampton, Bournemouth, Brighton and Chelsea.

However, the Blues’ chief executive insists there remains key progress under Academy manager Greg Miller in pursuit of producing more home-grown talent.

Cullen told The News: ‘First and foremost, I appreciate how devastated those boys will feel on receiving the decision. These have been tough, tough decisions.

‘You have to be honest. I have seen other Academies in the past giving boys one or two-year contracts or third-year scholarships without really thinking they are going to make it, just to protect compensation rights.

‘That’s wrong, you must think about the individual and what’s best for them at the next stage. The notice we’ve given these players allows them to pursue their dreams and make the next step in life, whether in football or not.

‘As a club, we are totally committed. Since the owners came into the club (August 2017), we have increased the yearly investment in our Academy from £500,000 to £1m. They remain committed.

‘Over the last three years, we’ve taken a real root and branch approach to everything which needs to be in place. Greg (Miller) is three years into it and he and his team have revolutionised the way we operate, particularly in terms of recruitment, such as relationships with local football clubs.

‘If you are developing a young person, that can take considerable time. You don't just come in and turn everything around in a couple of years. You must set out to develop your staff and your players

‘We now have more than 10 scouts, compared to one three years ago, and that, in turn, has enabled us to strategically widen the retirement net, making us more competitive.

‘That is particularly being seen in the foundation phase, which is 8-12 year olds, when beating Category 1 and Category 2 Academies. That is hugely encouraging, showing we have a real productivity line coming through there.

‘Taking boys between 12-16 is the hard bit. If they are talented, they’ve probably already been snapped up by that point. So we’re looking to increase the number of high potential in that 8-12 group.

‘The bar for an Academy graduate to progress into the first-team is extremely high - and we are looking at all factors to improve that.’

Those released include Harvey Laidlaw, Mitch Aston, Sam Folarin and Brian Quarm, who all have EFL Trophy experience with the Blues’ first-team.

Others are Bastian Smith, Malachi Osei-Owusu, Jack Fox, Maxwell Hurst, Kevin Bosaka and Dan Murray - plus third-year scholar Ojo.

Cullen added: ‘The FA reference that there are 10-12,000 boys in the youth development system, with 0.5 per cent of under-nines at the top clubs actually likely to make it into first-team football.

‘Meanwhile, 78 per cent of those in a scholarship at 18 are no longer involved in football by the age of 22. They are startling statistics.