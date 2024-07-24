Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The future of the proposed Fratton train station footbridge won’t become clear until next year - but progress is encouraging.

That’s the message from Andy Cullen, who is heartened at developments in the long-running saga which remains pivotal to Pompey’s North Stand vision.

Pompey have joined forces with Portsmouth City Council, Network Rail, South Western Railway and Pompey Centre owners M7 Real Estate to commission a feasibility study for the bridge.

Its construction is regarded as the key to unlocking development in the area surrounding Fratton Park, as detailed by the Portsmouth Local Plan.

Andy Cullen has revealed the Fratton footbridge feasibility study won't be concluded until 2025. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Proposals include 710 new homes, ‘small-scale’ commercial outlets, a hotel and a redeveloped Fratton Park North Stand - yet an accompanying upgrade in public transport around the area is viewed as essential.

And a new footbridge leading from Fratton train station is central.

Pompey chief executive Cullen told The News: ‘If you are going to build more homes in the area, build more commercial activities, put in a hotel and create some conference and venue facilities, then it puts an even greater strain on the roads. You need to encourage more people to use alternative forms of public transport and you need to develop a footbridge.

‘The message and point I have been determined to really get across to people is that this is not a football club problem. The bridge should not be linked to Pompey match-days, it needs to be linked to the whole regeneration of the Fratton area, and that is why we’ve had huge support from the local MP.

‘There are six different parties involved in the feasibility study. We are all committed to finding a solution and it’s progressing. As a football club, we have made a financial commitment and that feasibility study is underway, probably taking the best part of 8-9 months to complete, so we are looking at 2025.

‘It is not led by us, but by another party. Different parties have made (financial) contributions and this study will determine where a footbridge could go, where it could land, how it would link up with the rest of the areas. Most importantly, what is the cost of doing it?

‘There might be a number of options which come out of that feasibility study. It will inform the different stakeholders, including the football club and Portsmouth City Council, whether you can or can’t do a footbridge and the most cost-effective way of delivering the scheme.

‘That process is now underway and we will find the results next year. It involves Network Rail, South Western Railway, the council and other parties, including us. We’re all working towards that - and it’s very much the first step.

‘Those are things happening, which makes it a very, very dynamic situation at the moment.’

The footbridge feasibility study was announced by Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan in April, having taken a leading role.

As part of the process, Blues are among some of the interested parties to have stumped up a five-figure sum to fund it.

Cullen added: ‘We have never seen this as a football club problem to solve, it’s about the benefit of the whole area, and that’s where we had the support of different people.

‘It has been a real focus for me in terms of engaging with key people. Having the support of Stephen Morgan has been crucial, while I’ve spoken directly to Andrew Haines, the CEO of Network Rail, and meet him personally on a face-to-face basis to explain the plans.

‘I’ve also met with the Department for Transport in the last few months to make the case why this shouldn’t just be a football club problem.