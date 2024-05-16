Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Andy Cullen has detailed rising costs as the defining factor in season ticket price increases.

Pompey last night announced the price fans will pay to watch their team in the Championship next season.

The price of an adult season ticket renewal in the Fratton End, as well as the North Stand wings, South Stand wings and Milton End have gone up £41 to £455 from last season’s early bird renewals - a rise of 9.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, adult renewals in the centre of the North Stand and South Stand are up £51 to £475 from - a rise of 12.02 per cent.

Children’s renewal prices (2-13) rise £10 to £105 in the centre of the North Stand and South Stand (a 10.5 per cent increase) with an increase of £9 to £99 in the Fratton End, North Stand wing, South Stand wing and Milton End (10 per cent rise).

Cullen pinpointed the increase of costs - particularly for matchday staff - making it necessary to put up prices.

He told Pompey’s official site: ‘I would once again like to thank our incredible supporters for their outstanding support throughout an amazing season for both the men’s and women’s teams.

‘At Fratton Park we saw the completion of the Milton End, the introduction of safe standing in the ground and 22 league games sold out in the home areas.

‘Season tickets reached a cap of 15,000 and we now have more than 2,000 prospective season ticket holders on our waiting list.

‘Most importantly, promotion to the Sky Bet Championship was achieved by both a talented squad and staff – and we can all look forward to a new challenge and several mouth-watering fixtures in 2024/25.

‘Our season ticket prices for the Championship have risen, necessitated by increasing costs – most notably for matchday staff following a significant increase in the National Minimum Wage.

‘Our prices have, therefore, risen proportionately, but we have retained some very low prices for younger supporters, with everyone able to spread the cost by taking advantage of an eight-month or five-month easy payment scheme.