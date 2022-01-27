The 31-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer, has been linked with a January switch to Plough Lane as Danny Cowley continues to overhaul his squad.

Certainly the Blues are well-stocked for left-backs following Wednesday’s arrival of Denver Hume from Sunderland for £200,000.

Of late, Reeco Hackett has been preferred at wing-back to Brown, while Connor Ogilvie can also operate as a left-back.

However, according to the Blues’ chief executive, at this stage there has been no contract from the Wombles over Brown.

Cullen told The News: ‘There’s nothing on that one at the moment.

‘I have heard it rumoured, I have seen it discussed, but, as things stand, there is no further movement of players going out of the building, so we are where we are.

‘Likewise, there’s nothing certain in terms of players coming in at the moment, but anything can change.

Reported AFC Wimbledon interest in Lee Brown has been played down by Pompey chief executive Andy Cullen. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

‘There will be links to any player in our squad who has the pedigree, so there might be (future) interest, but Lee is with us until the end of the season anyway.

‘There has been no contact with any club over Lee.’

Nonetheless, Wimbledon is closer to Brown’s home in Kingswood, Surrey, representing a significant reduction in his daily hour-long commute to Fratton Park.

He has made 131 appearances and scored six times since recruited by Kenny Jackett in the summer of 2018 on a free transfer from Bristol Rovers.

The full-back has featured 23 times this season, although started just one League One match since mid-November.

Ironically, his last two Pompey starts have both been against Wimbledon, more recently this month’s goalless draw at Plough Lane.

