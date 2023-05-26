Portsmouth chief’s promise to faithful over Spanish fixture as they prepare for overseas pre-season trip

Pre-season plans are taking shape for Pompey, with friendlies announced against local sides, along with meetings with AFC Wimbledon and Bristol City.

Pompey are flying out to Malaga on July 2 for some warm-weather training before returning to England on July 7.

As part of that stay a game is pencilled in for July 6, with an English side being mentioned as possible opposition.

The logistics of staging that game is not straightforward, however, with Pompey working with their tour operator to find a suitable venue.

Cullen explained he’s loathe to give specific information until all the details have been finalised, but he knows how important it is to Pompey fans to be able to watch their team in action.

He said: ‘There will be a game and I’m determined to do my best to make sure fans are able to attend it.

Marlon Pack and Pompey fans in Spain last year.

‘I can see from last year how important it is to supporters.

‘What we need to do before we put anything out there is make sure we have secured a pitch to play on.

‘Most of the friendlies which are played at training camps these days are played on training pitches.

‘I suspect there will be a lot of supporters who go, so I want to make sure they can go, see the game and get in alright.

‘So we’re working with the people who have sorted our tour out to make sure we can find a suitable venue where that can happen.’

Last year Pompey enjoyed a fruitful training camp in Murcia, which took in a game with Qatar SC at the Pinatar Arena, which Danny Cowley’s side won 2-0.

As part of that stay fans got to attend an open training session and got to engage with Pompey players and staff. Cullen confirmed that is something the Blues would like to repeat this time around.