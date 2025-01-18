Portsmouth clash with Middlesbrough delayed due to medical incident

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 18th Jan 2025, 15:12 BST
Updated 18th Jan 2025, 15:34 BST
Pompey’s clash with Middlesbrough was delayed today following a medical emergency.

Medical staff were in attendance to treat a supporter in the lower North Stand, as the match was stopped seconds after kick-off.

Pompey players signalled to officials a fan was in need of urgent treatment, with it apparent CPR was then being administered.

After a short pause, referee Gavin Ward took the players off the pitch as treatment was administered.

A PA announcement asked for patience from supporters as the incident was dealt with - an address received with warm applause.

The match resumed at 3.35pm after the individual was taken to a waiting ambulance.

