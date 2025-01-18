Portsmouth clash with Middlesbrough delayed due to medical incident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey’s clash with Middlesbrough was delayed today following a medical emergency.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Medical staff were in attendance to treat a supporter in the lower North Stand, as the match was stopped seconds after kick-off.

Pompey players signalled to officials a fan was in need of urgent treatment, with it apparent CPR was then being administered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a short pause, referee Gavin Ward took the players off the pitch as treatment was administered.

A PA announcement asked for patience from supporters as the incident was dealt with - an address received with warm applause.

The match resumed at 3.35pm after the individual was taken to a waiting ambulance.