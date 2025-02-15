There's been a medical emergency at Pompey's game with Oxford today | Getty Images

Pompey’s clash with Oxford was halted today following a medical emergency.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Play was stopped around the 14th minute as staff rushed a supporter at the home end at the Kassam Stadium.

Blues players and their Oxford opponents remained on the pitch, as a sheet was placed around the supporter as they were given treatment by medical personnel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The players were then taken from the pitch as an ambulance arrived and treatment continued.

Pompey supporter Alec Lumb died in the 2-1 win over Middlesbrough last month, when falling ill seconds after kick-off.

At the time of the incident, a statement from Oxford United on X read: ‘Thank you for your patience. We can confirm that the fan is breathing and receiving medical care, they will be transferred to hospital for further monitoring. Play will resume at 1:15pm’.

Play resumed approximately half and hour after play was stopped.