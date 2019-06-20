Have your say

Kenny Jackett is closing in on a deal for long-time target Ellis Harrison.

Pompey’s boss has remained patient in his pursuit of the Ipswich striker, a chase which started last summer.

Now, at the third attempt during his Fratton Park tenure, Jackett is finally poised to complete the capture of the 25-year-old.

The News broke details of Pompey’s latest bid to sign Harrison on May 26.

The former Bristol Rovers man has remained a prime target for Jackett, with talks today held at the Blues’ training ground.

Pompey are hoping to announce two signings by the week’s end, one of those being free agent Gary Mackay-Steven.

Pompey are hoping to complete the signing of Ipswich striker Ellis Harrison. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

And Harrison could also be unveiled as Jackett bolsters an attack he has been keen to strengthen this month.

He cost the Tractor Boys £750,000 in July 2018, the then-Championship club beating Pompey to his signature.

Jackett then attempted to recruit Harrison on loan in January during the dying days of the transfer window.

Now the Blues are optimistic they can secure a striker who netted 49 times in 204 appearances for Bristol Rovers before his Portman Road switch.