Pompey’s hopes of beating Rangers to George Edmundson are fading.

But the Blues still anticipate unveiling two new signings before the week is out.

Pompey have agreed a fee in excess of £600,000 for the Oldham’s Edmundson, with talks having now taken place.

However, the Blues fear Rangers are the 22-year-old’s preferred destination during the battle for his signature.

Edmundson is currently weighing up the Fratton Park offer following discussions.

Rangers, though, are pushing hard to capture the centre-half, with sources in Scotland suggesting they are growing increasingly confident of landing him.

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 27: Samuel George Edmundson of Oldham Athletic in action during the Sky Bet League Two match between Northampton Town and Oldham Athletic at the PTS Academy Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Northampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Certainly, Pompey have not abandoned hope of securing Edmundson, as they brace themselves to lose Matt Clarke.

Doubts exist, however, and the wait continues to discover whether they have succeeded in persuading him to come to the south coast.

In the meantime, Kenny Jackett has scrapped interest in signing Freddie Ladapo following negotiations.

The Blues had agreed a fee with Plymouth for the striker who netted 19 times last season.

However, it is understood the club couldn't meet Ladapo’s wage demands, prompting them to pull out of a deal.

Pompey will now focus elsewhere to strengthen their striking options.

Regardless of walking away from interest in the former Crystal Palace man, it is shaping up to be a busy week on the transfer front.

Jackett is closing in on the free transfer signing of Gary Mackay-Steven from Aberdeen.

A deal with the out-of-contract winger has been agreed, with a medical requiring completion before the move is sealed.

The Blues are also confident of landing another player before the week is out.

Paul Downing is among those who remain on their radar, available on a free transfer following his release from Championship side Blackburn.

Presently, James Bolton represents Pompey's sole business of the transfer window and will challenge for the right-back spot.

With Nathan Thompson departing upon the expiry of his contract at the month’s end, Jackett wants competition for Anton Walkes.

Jackett’s squad are scheduled to return to training on June 27, with the Blues boss keen for the majority of his new signings to be in place by then.

There also remains the issue of Clarke and Jamal Lowe’s futures, with the pair continuing to be in demand this summer.

Jackett is loath to lose both to big-money moves, particularly considering their importance to a team which collected 88 points last season.

Pompey fly to the Republic of Ireland on July 7 for a week-long stay in Dublin as part of pre-season preparations.

That will consist of their opening friendly – against UCD on Wednesday, July 10 (7.45pm).