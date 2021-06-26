Portsmouth close in on Premier League capture as squad shapes up to take on Ipswich Town, Sunderland, Charlton Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday next season

The Blues have been successful in their pursuit of the Manchester City keeper, with a deal now close to being finalised.

It’s hoped a move will be secured in time for the 19-year-old to link up with his new team-mates on Monday on a season-long loan.

And that’s another boost to Pompey fans, who are now starting to see their side’s recruitment plans come together.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Discussions have moved forward with the Republic of Ireland international’s parent club this week, to the point there are now few obstacles remaining to seeing the move get over the line.

Bazunu will come in and go on a straight head-to-head battle with Alex Bass for the No1 shirt next term.

No doubt, Danny Cowley’s footballing approach next season is a significant factor in the deal being completed.

Gavin Bazunu. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The head coach is determined to play out from the back, and requires a keeper who is comfortable with the ball at his feet.

Bazunu fits the bill on that front, having spent last term at Rochdale who were one of the few League One teams to stick rigidly to building from the back under Brian Barry-Murphy.

And that philosophy will be seen as important to his parent club choosing where their academy graduate takes the next step in his development.

Bazunu finished the campaign picking up three Republic of Ireland caps against Luxembourg, Andorra and Hungary.

His arrival will see him follow defender Clark Robertson and midfielder Shaun Williams into Fratton Park this week, with a deal already sealed for non-league prospect Liam Vincent.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.