It's understood the defender is set to complete a move to Fratton Park.

Danny Cowley admitted the Blues were soon to make an announcement regarding a new arrival following today's 5-2 pre-season win at the Hawks.

And Freeman looks the player who’ll be unveiled over the weekend.

It'll mean a return to the south coast for Freeman, having made seven appearances during a brief loan spell from Sheffield United under Paul Cook in the 2015-16 campaign.

The 29-year-old is a free agent after being released by Swansea City at the end of last season.

Joining the south Wales outfit only weeks after originally moving to Swindon, the right-back made just one appearance as Steve Cooper's side suffered Championship play-off final defeat to Brentford.

Freeman has also represented the likes of Nottingham Forest, Derby County and Sheffield United in his career.

Kieron Freeman is closing in on a move to Pompey. Picture: Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images