Portsmouth closing in on ex-Nottingham Forest, Derby, Sheffield United and Swansea defender
Pompey are closing in on making Kieron Freeman their sixth signing of the summer.
It's understood the defender is set to complete a move to Fratton Park.
Danny Cowley admitted the Blues were soon to make an announcement regarding a new arrival following today's 5-2 pre-season win at the Hawks.
And Freeman looks the player who’ll be unveiled over the weekend.
It'll mean a return to the south coast for Freeman, having made seven appearances during a brief loan spell from Sheffield United under Paul Cook in the 2015-16 campaign.
The 29-year-old is a free agent after being released by Swansea City at the end of last season.
Joining the south Wales outfit only weeks after originally moving to Swindon, the right-back made just one appearance as Steve Cooper's side suffered Championship play-off final defeat to Brentford.
Freeman has also represented the likes of Nottingham Forest, Derby County and Sheffield United in his career.
At the latter, he helped them earn promotion to the Premier League in 2019.