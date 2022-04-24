Board members Eric Eisner and Andy Redman are back on the south coast until the middle of next week, a trip consisting of matches against Gillingham and Wigan.

The Tornante pair also have a packed schedule off the field of play, including overseeing the man to replace Roberto Gagliardi.

The precise title has still to be set, with labels of sporting director, head of football operations and director of football mooted.

Nonetheless, the role is seen as pivotal at Fratton Park – and a demonstration of long-term ambition.

Eisner told The News: ‘The sporting director is something that Danny wants.

‘Danny has a lot on his plate, this allows him to think more about developing the players, while this other person would think a little longer-term, helping identify the players.

‘It’s just one more monkey off Danny’s back, it just gives more time to breathe, people time to do what they are best at.

Pompey board members Eric Eisner and Andy Redman will oversee the hunt for a new head of football operations during their time in England. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages/PinP

‘We think this is a huge person to bring in, we are going to study it very hard.

‘The key is they are all in-sync on the playing style, so they’re looking for the type of players that Danny would want. You are rowing in the same direction, you just have more people to help you row.

‘The club has gone through the first process – and we are going to meet some people while we are over.’

Gagliardi took on the head of football operations role in March 2021 following the dismissal of Kenny Jackett.

Fellow board member Redman added: ‘We believe it is a progressive appointment. This role is crucial for the long-term, having a person who is really only focused on long-term improving players.

‘Managers have more focus on a Saturday afternoon or a Tuesday evening, which doesn't come from us.

‘We would prefer them to focus on the long-term, but that’s very hard when week in, week out they are working with the players on the strategy for this weekend.

‘We cannot give you a specific date (for the appointment) because of its importance, although we are through the first round and entering what could be a final phase.

‘The standard is so high that it really is more important to get it right rather than get it quick.’

