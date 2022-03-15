Sport Republic, an investment firm in the sport and entertainment industry, completed the takeover of the Premier League club in January.

The London-based company was founded by Henrik Kraft and Rasmus Ankersen, and is backed by lead investor Dragan Šolak.

Now they have Gagliardi on board, who last month quit as Pompey’s head of football operations after four years at Fratton Park.

A former Leyton Orient and Bolton scout who also served the Blues as head of European scouting, the Italian has taken up the role of head of business development with Sport Republic.

His remit is believed to involve identifying new clubs across Europe to acquire, with the ambitious company seeking to expand their footballing portfolio.

Gagliardi arrived at Pompey in March 2018 under Kenny Jackett to bolster recruitment – and if often credited with finding Ronan Curtis, then with Derry.

When Jackett was dismissed in March 2021, the former Fulham Academy coach was handed the opportunity to prove his worth as interim head of football operations.

A new role created by Mark Catlin, Gagliardi impressed sufficiently to be appointed permanently at the end of last year by new chief executive Andy Cullen.

Following news of the Italian’s impending departure to a destination initially not revealed, Cullen praised the ‘great job’ he had done during his time on the south coast.

Pompey are presently seeking a replacement, although the head of football operations role may be adapted.

In Gagliardi’s LinkedIn profile, he describes himself as ‘Dynamic and self-motivated, with a strategic mind and excellent organisational, problem solving and social skills. Significant experience within professional football, from Goalkeeping Coach, to Talent Scout (20+ years) to Head of Football Operations. Academic background and proud father of one.’

