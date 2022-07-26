Michael Morrison has become Pompey's eighth signing of the summer.

The 34-year-old becomes the Blues eight signing of the summer after he penned a one-year deal at Fratton Park.

The News understood that Danny Cowley was closing in on the centre-back's signature ahead of Pompey’s trip to Barnet.

Morrison became a free agent this summer after he departed Reading, where he amassed 113 appearances during a three-year stay with the Royals.

The centre-back also brings a wealth of experience to the Blues’ back-line after he made 29 outings for the Madejski Stadium outfit in the Championship last term.

The central defender has previously had spells with Charlton, Birmingham and Leicester and also has two League One titles to his name.

Upon his arrival at Fratton Park, Cowley revealed his delight adding the defender will bring a ‘wealth of experience’ to his young squad.

The Blues boss said: ‘We’re delighted to sign Michael, who brings a wealth of experience to our squad.

‘He’s a fantastic character and will be able to offer great support to the younger members of our group.

‘Michael has been a captain pretty much everywhere that he’s been and brings leadership qualities that will help drive our standards on and off the pitch.

‘He’s been very successful in the Championship and has played regularly in that division over the past few years.