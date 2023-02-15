According to John Mousinho, Pack has an ongoing knee problem, while defender Bernard is struggling with a muscle injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their absence, Louis Thompson was handed a first Fratton Park start since August, while Joe Rafferty featured for the first time in five-and-a-half months.

While Josh Oluwayemi continued to deputise for goalkeeper Matt Macey, who remains absent through illness.

The Blues head to Lincoln on Saturday – yet Mousinho is unsure whether either Pack or Bernard will be available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told The News: ‘Both had late fitness tests, they were in the side on Monday.

‘It’s nothing too serious and we will reassess how they are on Thursday. On the other side of that, a special mention to Joe Rafferty and Louis Thompson who came into the side.

Marlon Pack missed Pompey's 1-0 win over Burton with a knee injury. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

‘They knew at 4.30pm on Tuesday alongside Josh (Oluwayemi). Josh wasn’t quite sure because Matt (Macey) was still touch and go and that’s credit to their professionalism. they got their heads down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Di’Shon has a little muscle injury and Marlon has an old knee problem which needs managing. It’s nothing serious, but they need managing over the next 48-72 hours.

‘I wouldn't rule them out of Saturday, but maybe. We have to see. If they weren’t close to it, we wouldn’t have put them through any fitness test.

‘They are close to it, but obviously in all League One games you need players firing and as close to 100 per cent as we can possibly get because these are tough, tough games and you need everyone at it.’

For Thompson, it was his second outing since breaking his leg, having returned at Peterborough last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Rafferty underwent two groin operations during his time on the sidelines since September, a period the former Preston man has described as the toughest of his life.

Mousinho added: ‘They trained hard and prepared properly, they’ve done everything right and have gone in and all three produced excellent performances.

‘Josh kept us in the game, with Joe you wouldn't have thought he had been out for any period of time, he just fitted straight back into the side.