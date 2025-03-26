Pompey have provided an update on the hamstring injury Kusini Yengi suffered on internatiobnal duty with Australia last week.

The Blues striker returned home early form the Socceroos’ get-together for their World Cup qualifiers against Indonesia and China without kicking a ball for Tony Popovic’s side.

The news coming out of the Australia camp at the time was that it was a minor injury picked up in training the day after last Thursday’s thumping 5-1 win against the Garuda..

Now Pompey have confirmed that initial diagnosis - although it’s still enough for the striker to return to the sidelines.

Indeed, according to head coach John Mousinho, the Aussie will be absent for roughly 10 days as the Fratton Park medical team help the 26-year-old’s recovery.

It means Yengi will sit out this Saturday’s home game against Blackburn Rovers in the Championship and most likely the following weekend’s trip to Millwall.

Yengi only returned to first-team action earlier this month after picking up an injury while on international duty with Australia in November.

Speaking to The News ahead of the weekend, Mousinho said: ‘Kas is okay. He picked up a minor hamstring injury whilst he’s been away with Australia. I think it was the day after they played their first game. He trained, (it’s) a very, very minor strain, he flew straight back over here. I don’t think it’s going to keep him out for more than 10 days.

‘Yeah (it’s frustrating). Kas had just got himself back to fitness, started the Preston game.

‘It could have been worse, though. The last time he went away on international duty he picked up that big injury and, yeah, it’s not too bad.’

Kusini Yengi Pompey struggles this season

Kusini Yengi celebrates with the fans after Pompey secured the 2023-24 League One title | Getty Images

Yengi has made just 11 Championship appearances for Pompey this season.

That follows a memorable maiden season at Fratton Park, with the striker scoring nine goals in 26 league outings as he helped the Blues clinch the League One title.

Four more goals were picked up in various cup competitions, too, last term. Yet finding the back of the net is something the forward has struggled to do this year, with the former Western Sydney Wanderers talent yet to contribute a goal or an assist in all competitions for the Blues.

Various injuries suffered over the course of the season have obviously contributed to that - including the knee injury picked up against Bahrain at the end of 2024, which ruled him out for three months and 20 Pompey games. However, his form and return to fitness only this month encouraged some to believe that a return to the international scene was ill-advised.

Mousinho was among those who had reservations about Yengi linking up so soon with Popovic’s side. Ahead of his call-up, Yengi was ony two games into his comeback, with a combination of 29 minutes played.

He started the Blues last game against Preston North End before flying out to Australia, but was substituted after 68 minutes as the visitors lost 2-1 at Deepdale.

