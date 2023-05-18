News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth confirm latest opponents as 2023 pre-season schedule continues to take shape

AFC Wimbledon have been confirmed as Pompey’s latest pre-season opponents.

By Mark McMahon
Published 18th May 2023, 11:03 BST- 1 min read

John Mousinho will take the Blues to the Cherry Red Records Stadium on Tuesday, July 25 (7pm) – less than two weeks before their 2023-24 League One season kicks off.

It will be their first trip back to the League Two side since January 2022, when the side’s played out a goalless draw.

There, they’ll likely be reunited with former vice-captain Lee Brown, who joined the Dons shortly after that League One stalemate.

Pompey will travel to AFC Wimbledon's Cherry Red Records Stadium on Saturday, July 22 Picture: Pete Norton/Getty ImagesPompey will travel to AFC Wimbledon's Cherry Red Records Stadium on Saturday, July 22 Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images
Five of Pompey’s pre-season opponents have now been confirmed, with Bognor (July 11), Gosport Borough (July 15), Hawks (July 16) and a Fratton Park game against Bristol City (July 29) all in the diary.

The Blues kick-off their schedule for their latest League One campaign with a five-day warm-weather training camp in Malaga, Spain, at the start of July.

A friendly is earmarked as part of that stay, with details set to be confirmed over the opponent.

