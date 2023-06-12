John Mousinho’s men will take on Gibraltar side Europa FC on July 6 at the La Casa resort in Mijas, Malaga.

The Green Men finished second behind Lincoln Red Imps in the GFL Championship Group last season, losing four of their 20 matches in league competition.

Having been seeking opposition to face during their six-day stay in Spain, Pompey have finally rubber stamped the match, with a capacity of 400 allowed.

The Blues last came up against a Gibraltar side in July 2012, when they took on the national side on the all-weather playing surface at their Victoria Stadium home.

In Pompey’s team that day was Jon Harley, who is now assistant coach at Fratton Park after returning to the south coast from Chelsea’s academy in February.

Michael Appleton’s makeshift side were subsequently defeated 4-0, played in front of 1,400 crowd, many of which being visiting fans.

One of those who impressed in the opposition ranks that day was Liam Walker, who was then asked to trial for the Blues during that pre-season in Spain – and signed.

Liam Walker.

After featuring against Bolton and AFC Wimbledon in pre-season, the then 24-year-old spent a season at Fratton Park, where he appeared 28 times in all competitions.

He would later spend time at Europa in 2016 – spending just 12 months before joining Notts County.

Walker then returned to them in 2018, amassing 70 outings in all competitions before departing in 2021.

The friendly represents Pompey’s pre-season fixture ahead of a busy summer for Mousinho’s men, who, upon their return, will also face Gosport, Bognor, AFC Wimbledon and the Hawks.