The right-back arrives at Fratton Park for an undisclosed fee from Arsenal.

The 21-year-old joins on a two-year deal, with the club holding the option of a further 12 months.

Swanson joined the youth system with the Gunners aged six and came through the ranks at the Emirates Stadium, representing the North London outfit at all levels in their academy.

The defender was a regular figure on Mikel Arteta’s bench in the second half of the campaign but failed to make a first-team outing throughout his Arsenal career.

During his rise through the ranks, the right-back spent a four-month loan with Dutch side MMV Maastricht, where he amassed three appearances.

The versatile youngster has also featured at left-back and centre-back, while also having experience in midfield.

Swanson is unveiled as Pompey’s second signing of the summer after Portsmouth-born midfielder Marlon Pack made his Fratton Park homecoming earlier in the summer.

Zack Swanson has signed for Pompey.

Following the announcement, Danny Cowley revealed the right-back is a promising young figure who can bring energy and enthusiasm to his squad.

The Blues boss said: ‘We’ve highlighted that we want to try to bring talented young players to the club.

‘Zak is exactly that and brings an energy and athleticism to our squad after a fantastic footballing education at Arsenal.

‘He’s technically very good and has lovely passing skills, along with the ability to manipulate the ball in tight areas.

‘He loves to overlap and get into the final third of the pitch to threaten the opposition goal, providing crosses and shots.

‘There are still areas of the game for him to work at – like with all young players – but it’s an exciting signing because we see the growth in Zak.

‘We love the fact that he’s versatile. We’ve seen him play in a number of positions for Arsenal and he does them all equally well.