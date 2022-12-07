Now, six months from his exit, the sizeable gap left by Michael Edwards’ exit from the Reds is proving tougher to fill than expected.

In fact, after his seismic impact in 11 years which revolutionised Liverpool’s fortunes, the former Pompey head of performance analysis’ absence feels like it’s now created a gaping chasm within the 2019-20 Premier League champions.

Edwards departed from his sporting director role at the end of last summer, with his influence seen as central to bringing Jurgen Klopp to the club.

It was the Fareham ex-teacher who was the transfer guru who also identified the likes of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Alisson who made Klopp’s side such a force.

Edwards has since been enjoying a break from football, with the man who spent nearly six years with Pompey moving on to Spurs in 2009 before becoming one of the game’s key players.

That apparently hasn’t stopped football’s biggest clubs making overtures for the services of the popular figure who was known as ‘Prozone Eddie’ at Fratton Park.

Real Madrid were said to be keen on acquiring his knowledge last year, while Chelsea and Manchester United are reported to have followed suit since.

Fareham's former Pompey head of performance Michael Edwards, left, with Jurgen Klopp. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

When announcing his Liverpool departure, Edwards penned a lengthy message detailing the club’s succession plan with Julian Ward named as the man to follow in his footsteps.

Ward had worked closely with Edwards for a number of years, with the move one the outgoing data expert termed: ‘wholly in keeping with what I believe to be a key factor of the Liverpool Way, with promotion from within ensuring expertise, experience and institutional knowledge are cherished in the way that they should be.’

Liverpool were left stunned, however, a fortnight ago when Ward announced his decision to quit the role after just a few months.

The move was believed to have caught the 2019 Champions League winners on the hop, with reports they will now consider whether to continue with the sporting director model.

It means more upheaval at Anfield, with the club also losing director of research Ian Graham at the end of the present campaign.

Former Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat, who knows Klopp from their time at Borussia Dortmund, has been linked with the Liverpool sporting director position.

Another former Pompey head of performance analysis, who is close with Edwards, is David Woodfine who is currently Liverpool’s director of loan management.