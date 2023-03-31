A supporter consultation process is currently ongoing to determine whether the club should move away from the flat pricing structure that currently exists for Fratton Park regulars.

According to new director of sales, Mark Judges, Pompey and League One rivals Lincoln are potentially the only two clubs in the division to operate that way.

Yet that could change as the Blues hierarchy consider ‘various options’ before announcing their ticketing strategy for the 2023-24 season by the end of the current campaign.

Season-ticket prices at Fratton Park have remained frozen since the 2019-20 season

Judges made known the initiative is currently being considered at the latest meeting of the Tony Goodall Fans’ Conference, which took place on March 25.

The minutes of that meeting have just been released.

When asked when fans expect to hear news about 2023-24 season ticket prices, Judges replied: ‘Earlier this week, we held a fan consultation to discuss this.

‘One thing we discussed was the possibility of changing the structure of season ticket pricing moving forward.

‘In League One, we believe it is only us and Lincoln FC who use a flat pricing structure across the whole stadium at the moment.

‘We are considering various options such a two-tier or three-tier pricing structure.

‘We’re going through a supporter consultation process and will feed back the comments and views raised in these meetings to the board to feed into their decision making.

‘We’re committed to getting details of next year’s season tickets out to fans by the end of this season. We’d like to do it earlier than that in the future.’

Last May, Pompey announced the decision to freeze the price of Fratton Park season tickets ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

The club took into consideration the increase in energy costs and the general cost of living in determining prices, which remained at their 2019-20 rate.

It meant a standard adult ticket stayed at £439 or £389 if purchased as part of the early bird scheme as the Blues absorbed any additional costs they themselves incurred.