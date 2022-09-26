Here’s some of the top stories have have already caught our eye today.

Barton confident he can deliver Championship football to Bristol Rovers

Under-fire Joey Barton is confident he can turn Bristol Rovers’ fortunes around.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gas boss said he was fully aware of fans’ frustrations following their latest defeat – a third successive league loss, this time against Accrington, that leaves Rovers 21st in the League One table.

However, Barton said he has every confidence in the work he is doing at the Memorial Stadium and even predicted he’ll get the club promoted to the Championship if given the time.

The Pompey critic told Bristol Live: ‘I will deliver a really good League One side for Bristol Rovers, I’m confident of that.

‘I will also get this club promoted from this division into the division above. I’m not saying I will do it this season, but I am absolutely confident.

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

‘I have a fantastic owner and we’ve been through the adversity. It was this time last year I offered my resignation and I’ve just been laughing with (president) Wael Al-Qadiin there saying maybe I need to offer it to you again because it turned.

‘Look, if I don’t feel I can move the group on, I’ll be the first to throw my hand in say maybe it’s better that somebody else takes the rein on.

‘But I know what we’ve got at our disposal here and I know what we’ve got in our group and I’m absolutely confident when we get those players firing on all cylinders, which we will, we’ll have a really good League One football team.’

Barton, whose current struggles hasn’t been missed by Pompey fans, added: ‘I get the fans are frustrated. I actually thought they were shouting at the referee (on Saturday) more than me, but I imagine there will be one or two voices trained on the manager because the tallest trees catch the most wind.

‘I have to accept when they are carrying me on their shoulders around the pitch when we’ve won promotion that sometimes they throw sausage rolls at you when you don’t win games of footy.

‘It’s tough being a manager and you have to accept the responsibility for the team when it’s going well and also when it’s not going well.’

Steven Schumacher confesses Plymouth have surprised him as they sit top of the table

The Pilgrims moved into pole position following their 2-1 win against Ipswich on Sunday.

The victory saw the Home Park side leapfrog both Pompey and the Tractor Boys in the standings, with Danny Cowley’s side now third and a point behind the new leaders but with a game in hand.

Schumacher said it’s a placing he didn’t feel was attainable at this stage when he saw his side’s opening 10 games of the season.

Plymouth have played Barnsley, Peterborough, Charlton, Bolton, Derby, Oxford, Pompey and Ipswich in that time, with only the Blues and Ben Garner’s Addicks denying them wins in those key games.

Speaking after his side’s come-from-behind triumph against the Tractor Boys, Schumacher said: ‘We knew when the fixtures came out in June it was going to be a tough start, and if I'm honest I wouldn't have thought I would be standing here now top of the league, far from it.

‘But I think it just shows the attitude of the players and the quality they have showed. They are a match for anyone in this division if they get it right and put the effort in, and keep believing in themselves.

‘Look, we have had a great start but it's only 10 games in and there is a long way to go. We won't get carried away.’

Ainsworth’s ‘never-say-never’ response to Rotherham links

Gareth Ainsworth refused to rule out a move away from Wycombe after being linked with the vacant manager’s job at Rotherham.

But the Chairboys boss admitted he’s happy to remain at a club that has been his managerial home for the past 10 years.

Ainsworth is among the favourites to replace Paul Warne, who now finds himself in charge at Derby.

He’s currently priced at 3/1 by SkyBet for the Millers job, with Dean Holden at 2/1 and Paul Hurst at 11/4.

Wycombe, who returned to League One last season following their relegation from the Championship, are currently well adrift of the promotion race as they sit 17th with 11 points from their 10 games played.

With that in mind, many would be forgiven for thinking Ainsworth could be tempted by a fresh challenge elsewhere.

When asked about the Rotherham job on talkSport, the former QPR midfielder replied: Never say never’.

But he quickly stressed he remained happy at Adams Park.