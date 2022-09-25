The Gas boss saw his side suffer their third League One defeat in a row and their sixth already this season as they lost 1-0 at home to Accrington on Saturday.

It left Rovers sitting 21st in the table and 13 points behind second-placed Pompey, whom Barton said Rovers would be ahead of ‘within a short period of time’ despite defeat at Fratton Park on August 20. The Blues currently have a game in hand on the Memorial Stadium side.

The former Newcastle and Manchester City’s midfielder’s claim that day was backed up by his view that Danny Cowley’s now favoured 4-4-2 formation ‘doesn’t take you were you need to get to’.

And because of those and other disparaging remarks, Pompey fans have been taking great delight in seeing Barton & Co struggle to adopt to the third tier following their return.

Indeed, many couldn’t resist the temptation of kicking him when he’s down following their latest blip against Accy.

Here’s a selection of those views as gloating Blues supporters took to Twitter.

@PompeyDurham: Oh dear @Joey7Barton you thought of trying 4-4-2?

@RoyLlowarch: Oi Barton! Good job you're not playing 4-4-2 or you would be in the bottom 5 with 8 points from 10 games!

Sending love from Portsmouth.

@WISEASS999: Dear me, lost again, Joey. 3-5-2 formation. Whatever you do, don't go for 4-4-2. Cos it won't get you to where your going.

@LeeHobs98167385: ‘They play 4-4-2. Sound, sound. But you won’t win anything playing that way, that’s my opinion. That won’t take them where they need to go. We’ll be above then (Pompey) in no time’. Paraphrasing a little but those comments @Joey7Barton have not aged well.

@pompeyshaun1986: When are you going to be above us?

@Aimless_Pacer: the gift that keeps on giving.

@reece_w99: Finishing above Portsmouth?

@philhayman2: Didn’t wanna try 4-4-2 then?

@PompeyDog: I have it on good authority that 4-4-2 is the way to go!

@Mogerref: I hear 4-4-2 is a good formation.

@Sasha_PFC: Just play 4-4-2 lads.

@joel_creamer: I thought you boys was gunna p*** the league the way Barton was talking.

@davard79: Maybe give 442 a go Joey! The Cowleys were free this week, they could've given you a masterclass.