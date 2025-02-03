Portsmouth deadline day latest with transfer activity as window closes

Pompey are expected to be active in the transfer market on the final day of the winter window.

Blues writer Jordan Cross has the latest today with Liverpool winger Kaide Gordon in their sights to boost their attacking resources.

Keeper Will Norris is a player being lined up for an exit, with reports a move to Wycombe is going through. Ryley Towler and Owen Moxon’s futures are also under the spotlight.

Pompey are also expected to be ‘active’ in terms of departures before tonight’s 11pm deadline, as they work within the confines of the 25-man Championship squad rules.

The News are across events with this video update bringing the latest state of play, in what is set to be a busy day of activity.