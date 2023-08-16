News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Portsmouth dealt bitter injury blow as Derby County ‘set to lose’ key star

All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Portsmouth and their League One rivals.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 16th Aug 2023, 11:30 BST- 2 min read

Portsmouth continued their solid start to the season on Tuesday night with a win over Exeter City.

Colby Bishop ensured Pompey remained unbeaten after three games, winning two and drawing the other. It’s been a start Portsmouth will be pleased about, with only three teams managing better records in League One so far. Attention now turns to Cheltenham Town this weekend, and in the meantime, work will continue on new signings up and down the third tier.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Here we round up all the latest news surrounding Portsmouth and their League One rivals.

Lowery blow

Most Popular

Portsmouth star Tom Lowery has been ruled out for months ahead of surgery on Wednesday.

“It’s sort of what we expected - Tom is due for surgery on Thursday,” Pompey boss Mousinho confirmed after Tuesday night’s win.

“It’s a meniscus injury and it’s going to be anywhere from three to five months unfortunately - because they don’t know what it will be until they actually get in there. It’s a real shame for Tom. He’s gutted but I think he was half expecting the news. It’s a real long-termer and real unfortunate.”

Bird interest

Derby County look set to lose a key midfielder.

According to Hull Live, Derby have already rejected two bids from Hull for midfielder Max Bird, but the Tigers are still said to be ‘confident’ of securing a deal. Bird came through the Rams academy, and while he stuck around for a year, he was always expected to move on if Derby didn’t secure promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt.

Bird is still only 22 years of age, and he now looks set to move back to the second tier after Rams boss Paul Warne admitted that players have had their ‘heads’ turned by other clubs across the course of the summer.

Related topics:PortsmouthLeague OneCheltenham Town