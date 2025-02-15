Portsmouth dealt fresh injury concern as forward withdrawn against Oxford clasping hamstring
Callum Lang was forced off in the 67th minute of the Blues’ game at Oxford United today.
The forward left the pitch to be replaced by January transfer window arrival Cohen Bramall moments after clutching his hamstring following a bursting run in the U’s half.
The incident happened just minutes after Pompey made a double substitution, with both Colby Bishop and Matt Ritchie replaced by Mark O’Mahony and Adil Aouchiche.
Pompey were leading 1-0 at the time, with Andre Dozzell scoring his first goal for the Blues on 64 minutes.
Lang’s injury comes as fans wait to learn the extent of the hamstring injury picked up by Conor Shaughnessy during last Tuesday night’s 2-1 win against Cardiff at Fratton Park. Jordan Williams is also currently out with the exact same injury.
Liverpudlian Lang is Pompey’s top scorer this season with 10 goals from 30 appearances.
