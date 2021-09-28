Arsenal loanee Miguel Azeez is set for a spell on the sidelines photograph:PinPep Media / Joe Pepler

Following the Blues’ 2-1 defeat to Burton Albion, Danny Cowley confirmed that the 19-year-old had suffered an injury to his groin - and the midfielder underwent a scan on the day of the match.

The Arsenal loanee will definitely be absent for the clash with table-toppers Sunderland on Saturday, but it isn’t yet clear when he’ll return.

Azeez made his debut in the 2-1 defeat to Cambridge United, which is his only Blues appearance to date.

Despite starting the match at Fratton Park he struggled to make the impact he would have wanted against the U’s, and was replaced by Louis Thompson with 30 minutes remaining.

Since then, he has had to settle for a place on the bench with Cowley failing to call on him during the consecutive 2-2 draws with Plymouth and Charlton.

He will now need to wait a while longer to pull the blue shirt on as he awaits news of the severity of the issue.

As a result of Azeez’s omission, Michael Jacobs was a surprise inclusion at the Pirelli Stadium, as the former Wigan Athletic winger took his place on the Pompey bench.

The midfielder was one of 14 summer signings recruited by Cowley, but none were met with more hype than his arrival from the Emirates Stadium.

Perhaps this was due to the development seen in Emile Smith Rowe when the current Arsenal number 10 played under the current Blues boss at Huddersfield Town.