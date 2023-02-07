The right-back hasn’t featured since September 3 – more than five months ago – after undergoing two groin operations.

The persistent injury halted a bright start to the 29-year-old’s Blues career following his summer switch from Preston.

However, he was back in action this afternoon at Pompey’s Hilsea training ground as they beat their League Two opponents 3-1 through goals from Joe Pigott, Paddy Lane and Reeco Hackett.

Rafferty was replaced around the hour mark by Academy defender Josh Dockerill after coming through his first match intact.

The fixture also allowed John Mousinho the opportunity to assess a number of his playing squad whose first-team minutes have been restricted during his four games in charge.

There were outings for Kieron Freeman, Denver Hume, Louis Thompson, Hackett, Dane Scarlett and Pigott.

Of that group, only Thompson and Scarlett have started a competitive match under the new head coach – both coming in the 2-1 defeat at Peterborough.

Joe Rafferty was handed his first appearance since September when he featured in a Pompey behind-closed-doors friendly with AFC Wimbledon. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

There was also a run out for deadline-day recruit Lane, who came off the bench for the final 19 minutes of Saturday’s encouraging 1-1 draw with Barnsley.

Harry Jewitt-White, who made his Football League debut in that London Road fixture having recently returned from a Gosport Borough loan spell, also played against the Wombles.

In addition, there were substitute appearances for Academy trio Adam Payce, Jack Fox and Jamie Howell.

It’s the presence of Rafferty, though, which will offer the most encouragement to Pompey fans.

His injury absence coincided with the Blues’ decline after a fine start to the League One season under Danny Cowley which lifted them into top spot.

Connor Ogilvie and Zak Swanson have occupied the right-back slot during his time on the sidelines, while newcomer Di’Shon Bernard featured there against Barnsley.

However, in the case of Swanson, he has capitalised on those unexpected first-team opportunities to emerge as an excellent find and last month produced a man-of-the-match display against Spurs.

A groin issue, explained by Mousinho as influenced by the congested fixture list, kept him out on Saturday, with Bernard catching the eye as his replacement.