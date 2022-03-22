Portsmouth defender Haji Mnoga switches international allegiances follow senior call-up

The Blues defender will now represent Tanzania on the world stage – and has already linked up with his new team-mates for their forthcoming fixtures during the international break.

The Taifa Stars take on Central African Republic, Botswana and Sudan over the next seven days, with Mnoga in contention to make his senior bow for Kim Poulson’s side.

The 19-year-old’s call-up comes after he represented England at under-17 level against Hungary in 2019.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is currently on loan at National League Weymouth, where he has made 13 appearances following his move in January.

Mnoga – who has made 15 senior appearances for Pompey – is the fifth player from Fratton Park to receive international recognition during the current break, with Gavin Bazunu (Republic of Ireland), Joe Morrell (Wales), Ollie Webber (Northern Ireland under-21s) and Harry Jewitt-White (Wales under-18) also away with their respective countries.

Announcing his impending Tanzania debut, the Portsmouth-born ace said on Instagram: ‘Good first day of training’.

Poulson’s side are currently ranked 132nd in the world.