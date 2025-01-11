Portsmouth defender issues apology for diabolical FA Cup exit at Wycombe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jordan Williams told Pompey fans their team owe them an apology for their abject FA Cup exit at Wycombe.

And the Blues defender acknowledged his team have to put their weak third round exit right when they return to league action at Blackburn next week.

Over 1,500 travelling supporters watched their team barely lay a glove on the League One side, as they fell to a weak 2-0 defeat at Adams Park.

Fans braved freezing conditions in Buckinghamshire as temperatures plummeted to -4C, but had to endure a woeful performance from John Mousinho’s much-changed team.

Pompey managed a single shot on target before defender Tom McIntyre extended back-up keeper Nathan Bishop in stoppage time - a moment greeted with ironic cheers from the away end.

Williams made it clear the performance wasn’t good enough as he spoke of his regret at the display - and the need to correct the shoddy effort.

He said ‘We came here to win and put in a performance - we didn’t do that and it was well below par. So I’m sorry to the fans and hopefully we can put it right next Wednesday at Blackburn.

‘Credit to them, they come in their numbers every week and pay their hard-earned money. So we’re sorry for that performance because it wasn’t good enough.

‘We started quite well and had a couple of chances, but once they scored we fell into their trap a bit. We didn’t create enough chances from there, so it’s something we have to learn from.

‘It was frustrating, frustrating for everyone. It’s not nice to lose like that, so hopefully we can put it to bed and get better. We have to do that and go again because the games are coming thick and fast. We’re going to have to play a lot, lot better than that if we want to pick up points.’

‘Performances generally have been improving through this part of the season, so we have to make sure that we get back to those displays and picking up results as quickly as possible.’