Portsmouth defender's 9/10 showing following hugely impressive return against Burnley not deemed good enough for Championship team of week

Published 23rd Sep 2024, 14:30 BST
Pompey’s defensive star hard done by in latest Championship Team of the Week ratings

Pompey once again suffered last-minute heart-ache as they conceded a stoppage-time goal to lose 2-1 to Burnley on Saturday.

It proved to be a cruel blow for John Mousinho’s side as they looked set to record a well-deserved draw against a side that was operating in the Premier League last season.

Not that the head coach had too much sympathy for his troops as was left fuming post-match by the nature of both goals scored by the Clarets at Turf Moor.

Spare a thought for Regan Poole, though. who certainly didn’t deserve to be on the losing side. Back in the Pompey starting XI for the first time in 10-and-a-half months following an ACL injury picked up last November, the centre-back was outstanding as he produced a man-of-the-match performance for the visitors.

There was no visible sign of rustiness as the 26-year-old performed as if he had never been away. And he led by example to suggest the Blues are much better equipped for the challenges Championship football will throw at them when he’s available for selection.

Poole impressed so much that he got a 9/10 rating from our very own Neil Allen in his post-match ratings - something you rarely see amid defeat.

However, it looks like his outstanding Turf Moor display went unnoticed by WhoScored.com - who help the EFL decide their Championship teamsof the week and season. Indeed, handed a rating of just 6.7, it appears the centre-back didn’t even come close to making this week’s line-up, with other deemed better over the weekend!

So who is judged to have played to a higher level and what score would have been good enough to make the latest team? Here’s what we discovered...

Pompey star Regan Poole was unlucky to miss out on Team of the Week mention, despite The News rating him 9/10

1. Championship Team of the Week

Swansea's Vigouroux rated 7.9, after he helped his side win 2-1 against Coventry. He faced seven shots on target with his teammate Ronald scoring an own goal in the 34th minute.

2. GK - Lawrence Vigouroux

Norwich defender Fisher scored 7.5 thanks to an effort which saw the Canaries concede just one goal while beating Watford 4-1.

3. RB - Kellen Fisher

The Luton star scored 7.9 to beat Poole's Whoscored.com rating of 6.7 to make the Championship Team of the Week.

4. CB - Mark McGuinness

