Championship ‘route one’ table: How Portsmouth’s style of play compares to Leeds United, Sheffield United & other rivals

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland

Sports and Trends Writer

Published 21st Nov 2024, 18:30 GMT

How newly-promoted Portsmouth’s play style compares to the rest of the division including Leeds, Sunderland, Sheffield United and more

There are many different ways to win a football match, whether it’s attacking with a high-press, keeping possession, counter attacks or even at times just lumping it forward to the biggest striker on the pitch. The best managers always play to their team’s strengths and the importance of having a strong tactical setup and identity can often be the difference between a team succeeding and failing over the course of the season.

The Championship, in particular, is renowned for different types of football and while Leeds United and Swansea City are renowned for having high possession, other teams in the division attempt to break defences down with a more direct approach to try and get the striker into the game as quickly as possible.

With that in mind, based on data from statistics gurus OLBG, we take a look at the most direct teams in the Championship in terms of play style, based on a culmination of different factors such as average height, long passes attempted, crosses into the box, goals from set pieces and aerial duels won. Each team has been given a ‘route one’ score out of 100 for how direct they are, here’s how each team in the division scores.

Route One score: 22.7

1. Leeds United

Route One score: 22.7 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Route One score: 27.3

2. Norwich City

Route One score: 27.3 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Route One score: 27.4

3. Plymouth Argyle

Route One score: 27.4 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Route One score: 28.4

4. Middlesbrough

Route One score: 28.4 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds UnitedChampionshipSheffield UnitedPortsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice