There are many different ways to win a football match, whether it’s attacking with a high-press, keeping possession, counter attacks or even at times just lumping it forward to the biggest striker on the pitch. The best managers always play to their team’s strengths and the importance of having a strong tactical setup and identity can often be the difference between a team succeeding and failing over the course of the season.

The Championship, in particular, is renowned for different types of football and while Leeds United and Swansea City are renowned for having high possession, other teams in the division attempt to break defences down with a more direct approach to try and get the striker into the game as quickly as possible.