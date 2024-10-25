Marlon Pack

Marlon Pack has been dropped as John Mousinho wields the axe following the demoralising midweek defeat at Cardiff.

The skipper finds himself on the bench for tonight’s televised encounter with Sheffield Wednesday, with Regan Poole taking over the captaincy.

Park is among five changes, with Elias Sorensen also omitted, while Nicolas Schmid, Paddy Lane and Jordan Williams are all injured.

Jordan Archer is named in goal after his eye-catching substitute outing at Cardiff, representing his first league start for three-and-a-half years.

Considering Pompey face a gruelling three games in six days, this might be the time to rest their skipper.

Andre Dozzell replaces Pack in the centre of midfield, with Christian Saydee, Mark O’Mahony and Terry Devlin also restored to the side.

Elsewhere, Toby Steward has been recalled from Tonbridge Angels to serve as back-up goalkeeper from the bench, while Sammy Silvera and Owen Moxon also return among the substitutes.

Meanwhile, Jamal Lowe is named on the Owls’ bench, having started the goalless draw against Swansea in the week.

It represents a return to Fratton Park for the first time in five-and-a-half years, when he was sold to Wigan.

Subs: Steward, Towler, Pack, Yengi, Moxon, Sorensen, Silvera, Kamara, Ritchie.