Portsmouth drop skipper as ruthless John Mousinho makes five changes against Sheffield Wednesday

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 25th Oct 2024, 19:14 BST
Marlon PackMarlon Pack
Marlon Pack
Marlon Pack has been dropped as John Mousinho wields the axe following the demoralising midweek defeat at Cardiff.

The skipper finds himself on the bench for tonight’s televised encounter with Sheffield Wednesday, with Regan Poole taking over the captaincy.

Park is among five changes, with Elias Sorensen also omitted, while Nicolas Schmid, Paddy Lane and Jordan Williams are all injured.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jordan Archer is named in goal after his eye-catching substitute outing at Cardiff, representing his first league start for three-and-a-half years.

Considering Pompey face a gruelling three games in six days, this might be the time to rest their skipper.Considering Pompey face a gruelling three games in six days, this might be the time to rest their skipper.
Considering Pompey face a gruelling three games in six days, this might be the time to rest their skipper.

Andre Dozzell replaces Pack in the centre of midfield, with Christian Saydee, Mark O’Mahony and Terry Devlin also restored to the side.

Elsewhere, Toby Steward has been recalled from Tonbridge Angels to serve as back-up goalkeeper from the bench, while Sammy Silvera and Owen Moxon also return among the substitutes.

Meanwhile, Jamal Lowe is named on the Owls’ bench, having started the goalless draw against Swansea in the week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It represents a return to Fratton Park for the first time in five-and-a-half years, when he was sold to Wigan.

Pompey: Archer, Poole, McIntyre, Ogilvie, Devlin, Murphy, Potts, Dozzell, Saydee, Lang, O’Mahony.

Subs: Steward, Towler, Pack, Yengi, Moxon, Sorensen, Silvera, Kamara, Ritchie.

Related topics:PompeySheffield WednesdayCardiff

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice