Pompey's FC 25 player ratings have been confirmed, and there’s a few that will for sure be a talking point among supporters.

The ratings for players on Ultimate Team are usually collated by someone who nominates themselves to cover Pompey and provide information to EA Sports, so this is likely to be an expert opinion. Nevertheless, supporters can offer their opinions on what they deem right or not.

Last season's top goal scorer Colby Bishop has actually seen his rating decrease, despite a campaign which saw him rack up 21 goals in 44 games. Matt Ritchie and deadline day signing Ibane Bowat meanwhile are not included on the list. When the game releases, the two players might not feature on Ultimate Team but will be available on modes such as Online Seasons, and Career Mode.

Below are all the players that are registered with Pompey's first team, and their specific ratings. Flick through the pages to see who was given what rating, with our article beginning with the lowest rated and finishing with those who are ranked the best. The ratings also include the stats difference from what they had been given in FC 24.

EA SPORTS FC 25 will be released worldwide on September 27, 2024, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. A 10-hour Early Access trial which is available through EA Play will be available on September 20, 2024.

Abdoulaye Kamara - 62 PACE: 67 (-), SHOOTING: 43 (-), PASSING: 60 (+1), DRIBBLING: 67 (-), DEF: 58 (-)PHYSICAL: 65 (-)

Ben Stevenson - 63 PACE: 65 (-), SHOOTING: 60 (-), PASSING: 63 (-), DRIBBLING: 64 (-), DEF: 59 (-)PHYSICAL: 66 (-3)

Terry Devlin - 63 PACE: 67 (-2), SHOOTING: 54 (-), PASSING: 61 (+1), DRIBBLING: 64 (+4), DEF: 60 (+7) PHYSICAL: 69 (+4)