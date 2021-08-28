Portsmouth eyeing loan move for Millwall defender ahead of deadline day

Mahlon Romeo in action for Millwall. Pic Steve Ellis

Danny Cowley is keen to explore a loan opportunity for the Championship right-back before the close of the transfer window on Tuesday night.

Romeo has been earmarked as a potential replacement for Callum Johnson at the back, following his loan departure for Fleetwood Town yesterday.

Interestingly, Cowley is in the market for a right-sided centre-back who can play centre-back.

That is proving tougher than anticipated, however, with Romeo primarily a right-back, although he did fill in centrally in a back three for Millwall last season.

The Londoner has picked up a stack of Championship experience after signing for the Lions from Gillingham in 2015, making 221 outings in all competitions.

Pompey are closing in on a deal for Miguel Azeez with Cowley is also in the market for a striker.

